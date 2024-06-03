Comparison of websites offering flower delivery to Norway

Shipping Charges

We've all experienced it: choosing our bouquet and moving to checkout, only to be hit with unexpected extra costs. In the flower delivery industry, "processing fees" can be startlingly high, potentially increasing your total by a quarter of the overall price. This is where our guide proves useful, as we've scrutinized these sites to disclose hidden charges beforehand — whether labeled as "shipping fees," "delivery costs," or "processing charges". That way, you already know how much you have to pay before you even begin ordering.