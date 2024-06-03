Comparison of websites offering flower delivery to Norway

Interflora Norway


kr 299.- | First price
kr 150.- | Delivery fees
12h | Delivery time
Delivered by a florist
Delivery anywhere in Norway
Gifts and add-ons
Coupons
Worldwide delivery
Greeting card
Telefleurs Euroflorist Norway


kr 349.- | First price
kr 149.- | Delivery fees
12h | Delivery time
Delivered by a florist
Delivery anywhere in Norway
Gifts and add-ons
Coupons
Worldwide delivery
Greeting card
Floraqueen Norway


$45.90 | First price
$6.90 | Delivery fees
24h | Delivery time
Delivered by a florist
Delivery anywhere in Norway
Gifts and add-ons
Coupons
Worldwide delivery
Greeting card
Wineflowers Norway


€50.00 | First price
FREE | Delivery fees
24h | Delivery time
Delivered by a florist
Delivery anywhere in Norway
Gifts and add-ons
Coupons
Worldwide delivery
Greeting card
Good Choice Flowers Norway


$59.95 | First price
FREE | Delivery fees
24h | Delivery time
Delivered by a florist
Delivery anywhere in Norway
Gifts and add-ons
Coupons
Worldwide delivery
Greeting card
Ranking factors

Price Assessment

Finding the best prices for flower delivery services is crucial, particularly when working within a budget. It not only shows how competitive a company is but also helps in making an informed choice. Opting for a cheaper bouquet doesn't always mean sacrificing quality; sometimes, it offers an affordable solution for different events. Every company tested on our site displays the first price available for a bouquet.

Shipping Charges

We've all experienced it: choosing our bouquet and moving to checkout, only to be hit with unexpected extra costs. In the flower delivery industry, "processing fees" can be startlingly high, potentially increasing your total by a quarter of the overall price. This is where our guide proves useful, as we've scrutinized these sites to disclose hidden charges beforehand — whether labeled as "shipping fees," "delivery costs," or "processing charges". That way, you already know how much you have to pay before you even begin ordering.

Delivery Speed

While rapid overnight delivery is common in many sectors, the flower delivery industry can sometimes lag. Some services require several hours to forward your order to a local florist, while others might use postal services. Florist-handled deliveries are typically quicker but more costly, while postal deliveries take at least 24 hours but are generally cheaper. We've indicated the fastest delivery times for each website so that you know where to go when time is of the essence.

Coverage Area

Norway is well-served by flower delivery services for the most part, with most major providers offering nationwide coverage. Some companies even extend their services beyond Norwegian borders, accommodating international orders for those with friends or relatives abroad.

Florist-Made Bouquets

The general public doesn't realize the significant difference between bouquets made by a florist and those assembled in a warehouse. Many of us take it for granted a florist will make your bouquet. In fact, most websites don't communicate much about it, unless you read the fine print. Florist-crafted bouquets almost always result in a higher-quality product, though at a higher cost. Local florist deliveries tend to be fresher and more original.

Flowers shipped in the mail

In the past, sending flowers by mail was unimaginable. Now, improved logistics allow companies to ship flowers with minimal damage. While these arrangements may not match the freshness and originality of those made by a florist, they offer a cost-effective alternative. Note that postal deliveries usually take longer, with a minimum timeframe of 24 hours within Norway.

Discount Opportunities

Coupons are common in online shopping everywhere in the world and Norway is no exception. They're very popupar in the flower delivery industry. Many reputable companies offer coupons for limited periods, special occasions, or to first-time buyers. Specialized coupon websites make finding deals for flower delivery sites easy. We evaluated each site to see which ones accept coupons, in case you have you'd like to use.

Gifts and Extras

Flower companies in Norway and elsewhere have expanded beyond just selling bouquets. While flowers remain the star product, many additional items are available, such as chocolates, fine wine, or teddy bears. Adding an extra touch to your gift can be especially meaningful for occasions like births, weddings, or new jobs.

Personalized Cards

While the bouquet is significant, the attached message is crucial. Many flower delivery services in Norway offer high-quality greeting cards with your flowers. Some even allow you to use your custom picture as a card. Others may only provide a blank piece of paper for your message, usually at no extra cost. Our guide highlights which companies offer actual greeting card options.

 

How it works

The inspiration for our website comes from the goal of enabling consumers to make well-informed choices when purchasing flowers from and to Norway. Want to know what drives us? Read on!

Clarity

Clarity is our top priority, whether you're in Norway or elsewhere. We strive to provide users with straightforward and transparent information about the flower businesses listed on our site. We particularly promote local businesses that actually represent the Norwegian market instead of international companies, so that the bouquet that you order will be similar to the product that is delivered to your recipient.

Thoroughness

Every listed website undergoes a rigorous evaluation process to ensure a comprehensive review. We understand the significant price differences, from the cost of bouquets to delivery charges. Sending flowers to Norway can sometimes come with unexpected costs that are not always justified. Many businesses don't have a physical presence in Norway and depend on third-party services, which can raise overall prices and lower quality. It's important for consumers to be aware of the entire process, from the order to the delivery.

Up-to-date data

Providing accurate information means we must regularly update our site, especially since prices will vary due to seasonal events like Valentine's Day or Mother's Day. We continuously evaluate new companies that offer flower delivery to Norway for potential inclusion in our comparison charts. Our team consistently updates partner details on a weekly basis, ensuring our database remains current and offers users a wide array of choices.

Community Input

Since our team is small, we highly value the feedback and suggestions from our visitors. We're constantly seeking new flower delivery services and florists in Norway. Your feedback is invaluable, and we encourage you to share your thoughts with us through our contact form anytime.
